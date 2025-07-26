Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Price

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Shares of FI stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

