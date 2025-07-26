Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $74.49. 18,737,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 18,077,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oklo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.