Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $65,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SAP were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in SAP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $287.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.15 and a 200-day moving average of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

