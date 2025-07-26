Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,645 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

