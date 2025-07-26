Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $41,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 722,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 327,453 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 15,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 951,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,413,000 after acquiring an additional 945,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE VTR opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $71.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,493 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,955,090.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,849.56. The trade was a 14.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,588 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,190 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

