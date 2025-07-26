KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 100 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,123,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,344,000 after acquiring an additional 138,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 966,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

