KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $5,078,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CLH opened at $235.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average of $220.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.70.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

