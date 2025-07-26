AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Trimmed by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,819.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,711.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,595.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

