KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $36,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 310,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

