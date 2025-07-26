Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 783.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

