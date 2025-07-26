Cosner Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $454.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $455.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

