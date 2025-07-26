Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,020 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2%

EXPD stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

