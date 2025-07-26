Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

