Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

