Brown Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average of $192.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

