Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 10,087 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

