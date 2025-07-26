Motco Has $11.42 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Motco cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.2% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $728.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $729.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.