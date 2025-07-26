Motco Buys 522 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Motco grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after buying an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intuit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $785.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $755.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.