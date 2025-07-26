iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

