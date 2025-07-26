Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $313.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $313.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

