Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $379.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $380.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

