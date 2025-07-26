Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,877 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 214,903 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 257,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DFAU opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

