Brown Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.7% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

