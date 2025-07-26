Brown Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brown Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

