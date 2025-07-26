Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GVI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10,977.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 310,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 152,483 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2,240.2% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 55,956 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GVI stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

