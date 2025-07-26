Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $403.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.23. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

