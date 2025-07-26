Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.23 and a 52 week high of $116.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.84.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 237.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNET

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,963.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $175,291. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.