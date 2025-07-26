Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $944,000 Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $180,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $74,283,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 503,969 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.8%

TRU opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.31%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

