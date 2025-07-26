Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $768,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $245.05 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

