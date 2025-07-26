JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,507,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

JQUA stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

