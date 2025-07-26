Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

