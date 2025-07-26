Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,771,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $454.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $455.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

