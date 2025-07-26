Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 23rd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop and deliver products and services designed to protect digital systems, networks, and data from cyber-attacks. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms offering solutions such as firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion detection, identity management, and incident-response tools. As cyber threats continue to evolve, demand for these companies’ offerings often drives their market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.42. 20,243,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,276,162. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.51. 1,800,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.76. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,775. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,154. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51.

