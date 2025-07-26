Advisor OS LLC Purchases 2,579 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

