Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ BND opened at $73.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
