Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

