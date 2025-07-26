DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCRE. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,193,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,792 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,755,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 147,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,844,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DCRE opened at $51.85 on Friday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

