Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

