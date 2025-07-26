Advisor OS LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.30.

VRTX opened at $469.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.13 and a 200 day moving average of $464.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

