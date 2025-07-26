Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 560,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,348,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 12,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $566,584,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

