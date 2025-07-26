Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

