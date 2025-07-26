iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

