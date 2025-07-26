Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Lowered by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $332.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $335.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.57.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,087. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

