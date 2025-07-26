Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $556.00 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $397.78 and a 1 year high of $570.56. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.59 and a 200 day moving average of $494.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.