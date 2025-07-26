Rareview Capital LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rareview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 15.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 447,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,051 shares of company stock worth $807,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

