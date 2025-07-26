Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,936,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,042,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

