Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 935.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 461,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $411,701,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0%

NFLX opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,071.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

