The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 500.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after buying an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,414,000 after buying an additional 1,385,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

