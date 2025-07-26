Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $363,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $78.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

