Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 4,474 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.